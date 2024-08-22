Nairobi CBD Clean-Up: Public Urinators and Litterers Sentenced to Community Service

Thirty Nairobi residents faced consequences for urinating and littering in the Central Business District (CBD) as part of the county government’s recent crackdown on minor offenses.

Nairobi’s Environment Chief Officer, Geoffrey Mosiria, led enforcement teams on Monday night, patrolling CBD streets to catch offenders. Under the Nairobi Public Nuisance Act 2021, those caught urinating or defecating in public can face a fine of Kes.10,000, a six-month jail term, or both.

Following their arrest, the 30 individuals were arraigned in court on Tuesday. The court sentenced them to community service, specifically to clean the City Mortuary and Uhuru Park, which remains closed to the public due to recent anti-government protests.

Mosiria confirmed that the county has bolstered its personnel to tackle such offenses more effectively.

Mosiria praised the court’s decision to impose community service and called on all Nairobi residents to be proactive in protecting the environment.

“In our efforts to clean and green our city, we arrested 30 individuals for urinating in the CBD. The court has mandated that they perform community service at the City Mortuary. We all need to contribute to maintaining a clean environment,” Mosiria said.

He added, “Nairobi today is different from what it once was. Everyone must be conscious of their surroundings. It is unacceptable to urinate or dump garbage anywhere in the CBD.”