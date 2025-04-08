‘Bedsitter President’: Malalah Slams Ruto for Lack of Tangible Legacy Projects

Former United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Secretary General Cleophas Malalah has launched a scathing critique of President William Ruto, questioning what kind of legacy he will leave behind if he continues launching what he described as “minor and insignificant projects.”

Speaking during a church service on Sunday, April 6, 2025, Malalah drew sharp comparisons between Ruto’s leadership and that of his predecessors. He argued that past presidents left behind tangible, high-impact projects that contributed meaningfully to Kenya’s development.

Malalah praised the late President Mwai Kibaki for transforming the country’s economy and infrastructure through initiatives like free primary education and the construction of the Thika Superhighway.

“Mheshimiwa Mwai Kibaki wakati wake alileta free primary education, yeye ndiye alileta Thika Super Highway, tunamkumbuka Kibaki for stabilising our economy,” he said.

(“Honourable Mwai Kibaki, during his time, introduced free primary education and built the Thika Superhighway. We remember Kibaki for stabilising our economy.”)

Malalah Compares Ruto to Uhuru

He also applauded former President Uhuru Kenyatta for spearheading mega infrastructure projects that, in his view, left a lasting mark on the country.

“Wakati wa mheshimiwa Uhuru Kenyatta, tumeona Nairobi Expressway, tumeona SGR, tumeona Mau Mau Road,” Malalah added.

(“During the time of Honourable Uhuru Kenyatta, we saw the Nairobi Expressway, we saw the Standard Gauge Railway, we saw the Mau Mau Road.”)

However, Malalah challenged President Ruto to reflect on his legacy as he enters his third year in office. He questioned the significance of the projects Ruto has been unveiling, claiming they lack the transformative power of past administrations’ efforts.

He mocked the president for launching small housing units and posing for photos in modest living spaces, suggesting such gestures lower the standard of presidential achievements.

“Lakini sasa Kasongo, tutamkumbuka kwa nini? Iko barabara ameunda kweli? Kila rais ako na legacy yake. We want to challenge Ruto; this is your third year in power, wewe unafanya nini? Kazi yako ni kuenda kulaunch bedsitters. Ati rais mzima, unaenda kulaunch bedsitter, unapiga picha na mtoto kwa nyumba,” Malalah said.

(“But now, Kasongo, what will we remember him for? Has he even built a proper road? Every president has their own legacy. We want to challenge Ruto—this is your third year in power, what are you doing? Your work is going around launching bedsitters. Imagine, a whole president launching a bedsitter and taking photos with a child inside the house.”)