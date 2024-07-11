Farah Maalim Summoned, Kicked Out of Wiper Party for Remarks on Gen Z Protesters

The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) has summoned Daadab Member of Parliament Farah Maalim to appear before the Commission on Thursday to clarify his controversial comments regarding the recent protests against the controversial Finance Bill 2024.

The NCIC is investigating the MP’s alleged statements, in which he reportedly claimed he would ‘slaughter 5000 Gen Z protesters’ if he were president of Kenya.

A video clip has surfaced in which the Daadab MP purportedly stated that he would have taken drastic and punitive measures against the protesters, including mass killings, because their actions amounted to a coup attempt. He made the comments in his native Somali language but on Tuesday, he dismissed the clip as “doctored.”

The NCIC emphasized the severity of the situation, stating, “The utterances are likely to incite feelings of contempt, hatred, hostility, violence, or discrimination, and affect harmonious coexistence between groups of different political affiliations in Kenya, contrary to Section 13 (1) (a) of the NCI Act.”

Furthermore, the NCIC clarified the consequences of non-compliance, noting, “Hon. Farah Maalim is required to appear before the Commission to assist with the ongoing investigations. Failure to appear in person at the said place, date, and time is an offense as provided under Section 63 (c) as read with Section 63 (e) of the NCI Act.”

In a parallel development, the Wiper Democratic Movement–Kenya has initiated disciplinary action against Maalim for failing to uphold the party’s ideals.

On Wednesday, the party’s top organ, led by Kalonzo Musyoka, resolved to expel Maalim. Additionally, the party’s National Executive Council (NEC) called for the removal of the MP from all leadership positions in Parliament, including the speaker’s panel.

Maalim also faced criticism for defying the party’s direction by voting “Yes” for the controversial Finance Bill 2024, which has since been withdrawn.

“The NEC recommends expulsion from the party to the National Delegates Convention—the supreme organ of the party,” stated Wiper Party’s Secretary-General Shakila Abdalla.

Maalim’s political future now hinges on these ongoing investigations and the decisions of his party’s leadership.