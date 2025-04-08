Gathoni Wamuchomba Demands Protection After Suspicious Police Summon

Githunguri MP Gathoni Wamuchomba has raised concerns about her safety after allegedly receiving a suspicious summon from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Kiambu County.

Addressing journalists outside the Kiambu Police Headquarters on Monday, the outspoken lawmaker demanded protection, citing her position as a woman leader.

“This government does not respect women. If they did, they would have assigned me 10 bodyguards. I had one bodyguard who was withdrawn, just as they did with former DP Rigathi Gachagua.

“My life is in danger, and the lives of those who work for me in in danger,” she claimed.

Wamuchomba said she had gone to the station to honour the summon, only to discover from senior officers that no such summon had been issued.

According to her, top officials—including the DCIO, CCIO, and the regional head of criminal investigations—personally called her and denied authorizing the summon.

“They told me they had nothing to do with it. One of them even suggested that those behind the fake summons could be the same people abducting innocent residents in Kiambu. We must find out who they are,” she said.

The MP added that the government had recalled her bodyguard, a move she says has left her exposed.

“My life is now in the government’s hands. I demand the immediate reinstatement of my security,” she declared.

The latest development follows Wamuchomba’s statement on Saturday, where she claimed the summon was politically motivated. She linked it to rising tensions in Githunguri, accusing unnamed forces of targeting her because residents have rejected “fake promises” and unfulfilled government projects.

The lawmaker is now calling for a thorough investigation, saying the situation raises serious concerns about her safety and the intimidation of leaders.