Raila Odinga to Present Vision for Africa on Televised AU Debate

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is gearing up to compete for the chairmanship of the African Union Commission (AUC), ready to articulate his vision for the continent. On Wednesday, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi confirmed Odinga’s preparedness to face his opponents and outline his agenda, which aims to advance Africa’s transformation by implementing the AU Mandate and Africa’s Agenda 2063.

Mudavadi emphasized that the upcoming debate, “Mjadala Africa,” will provide a platform for Raila to present his vision and demonstrate his leadership capabilities. This event will also allow African citizens and other stakeholders to engage directly with Raila and the three other candidates, raising issues they wish to see addressed by the future AUC chair.

Confident in Raila’s qualifications, Mudavadi stated that the former prime minister will make a compelling case for his candidacy, aiming to garner widespread support across the continent. He expressed his belief that Raila’s extensive experience and readiness would enable him to participate effectively in the live debate, where he will discuss his plans to drive Africa’s growth, integrate the continent, and ensure sustainable development. Mudavadi highlighted that these goals would position Africa as a significant player on the global stage.

Speaking at a joint press briefing with Raila, Mudavadi, who also holds the position of Foreign Affairs Minister, confirmed that Kenya has completed the necessary paperwork to officially submit Raila Odinga’s candidacy to the African Union Secretariat. He urged Kenyans to unite behind Raila, revealing that President William Ruto will officially launch Raila’s candidacy continent-wide next Tuesday.

Raila faces competition from Djibouti Foreign Affairs Minister, Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, Anil Kumarsingh Gayan from Mauritius and Richard Randriamandrato from Madagascar.

‘Raila Represents Kenya’s Voice’

Mudavadi called on Kenyans to support Raila with the same enthusiasm they show for their athletes on the world stage. “As Kenyans, we have always rallied behind our own, whether on the track, the field, or the stage. Just as we cheered our athletes in the recent Olympics, let us fully support Raila as he carries the Kenyan flag high in the race for the Chairmanship of the African Union Commission,” he said during the media briefing at his office.

He stressed that Raila’s candidacy is not just a personal endeavor but a national mission. “Hon Raila Odinga represents Kenya’s voice, values, and aspirations on the continent. As he steps forward, let us stand with him, not just as a government but as a united people,” Mudavadi added.

Expressing his gratitude to the government for its efforts to mobilize support for his bid, Raila shared his optimism about his chances of securing the position. He underscored the importance of strengthening the African Union to fulfill the dreams of Africa’s founding fathers—a united, peaceful, and prosperous Africa where citizens enjoy freedom and contribute productively to the continent’s development.

Challenges Facing Africa

Raila highlighted the significant challenges Africa faces, including issues in health, education, and employment. He particularly focused on the dire situation of young Africans risking their lives crossing the Mediterranean in search of better opportunities in Europe, fleeing poverty and hardship. “This tragedy should not happen,” Raila stated emphatically.

Regarding his political engagement at home, Raila indicated that his focus would shift towards continental politics if elected AUC chair. “I am not going to be very active in Kenyan politics henceforth so that I continue to focus my attention on continental campaign. But it is a transitional face from local politics towards African continental politics,” he explained.

Raila assured that, while his role would shift towards working with the continent, his commitment to Kenya remains unwavering.

“You know that I am going to begin to work with the continent once I am elected that is February next year, at the moment I am involved in the campaign. But that does not mean that Kenya ceases to exist,” he declared.