Nick Cannon Recruiting Comedians for ‘Wild n Out’ in African Countries, Including Kenya

Nick Cannon has announced an African rendition of his famed comedy and rap battle show, ‘Wild n Out’.

In a statement, Cannon revealed his decision to reach out to African comics, including Kenya, to participate in the show’s 21st season airing on VH1, a U.S.-based broadcaster.

Expressing his excitement for bringing “Wild ‘N Out” to Africa, Cannon highlighted his eagerness to unearth fresh comedic talent and engage with diverse cultures. He urged African comedians to audition for the show.

The top comedians from Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Uganda, Botswana, Egypt, Morocco, Ethiopia, Somalia, and South Africa will vie against each other on the program.

“Africa, are you ready?! We bringing Wildnout to the Motherland!! I’m looking for the funniest & most talented people on the Continent! Kenya, Nigeria, Uganda, Botswana, Ghana, Egypt , Morocco, Ethiopia, Somalia, Capetown and Johannesburg! What Country has the best comedians? We are about to find out! Tag them, comment & Repost! We casting now,” Nick tweeted on Monday.

‘Wild ‘n Out’ is an American sketch comedy, rap battle, and improvisational games show television series that premiered on July 28, 2005, on MTV.

The show showcases celebrity guests, musical performances, and a rotating group of comedians who compete in various comedic challenges.