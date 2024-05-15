Public Service Commission Posts Over 500 Job Openings

The Public Service Commission has published advertisements for 532 positions across various ministries and state departments.

In a notice released on Tuesday via My Gov, the PSC is looking to fill 19 vacancies within the Department of Co-operatives.

Within the Department of Medical Services, the Commission is recruiting 23 officials, 177 individuals for Internal Security and National Administration, and 106 officials for Defence.

Under Environment and Climate Change, the Commission has advertised 60 job openings and 144 under Labour and Development.

Moreover, the Public Service Commission seeks two officials for Asals and Regional Development.

The Commission has also advertised the position of Deputy VC – Academic and Student Affairs at the Technical University of Kenya.

Additionally, the Commission announced a vacancy for a communications secretary in broadcasting and telecommunications.

“The details of the posts and mode of application can be accessed on the Commission’s website www.publicservice.go.ke,” stated the PSC.

Interested and qualified individuals are advised to submit their applications online through either the commission website: www.publicservice.go.ke or the jobs portal: www.psckjobs.go.ke.

Applications must be received by the commission no later than June 4, 2024, at 5 pm, according to the PSC.

Simultaneously, the commission has revoked a prior advertisement for filling 177 vacancies for the position of Deputy County Commissioner II/Under Secretary at the Department of Internal Security and National Administration.

“Those who had applied are advised to re-apply,” stated the PSC.