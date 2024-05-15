CS Kindiki Orders Closure of 100 IDP Camps as Rains Subside

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has issued directives for the closure of most Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps as the meteorological department forecasts decreased rainfall nationwide.

Prof Kindiki has also instructed security officers across the country to prioritize the safe return of all children to schools by the end of the week as the second term begins.

The closure of IDP camps aims to facilitate the reintegration of displaced individuals into their homes in line with meteorological forecasts indicating reduced rainfall.

“With the reduction in precipitation, we will facilitate the return of people to their homes. Out of approximately 160 IDP camps, close to 100 will be shut down,” he directed.

“According to the weather forecast, the worst is behind us, and we don’t expect to have people in IDP camps anymore,” reiterated the CS.

Police Equipment Modernization Program

Kindiki made these remarks at the Mombasa Port, where he flagged off the second batch of 10 Armoured Personnel Carriers (APC) intended for the police service.

Prof Kindiki highlighted the ongoing police equipment modernization program initiated last year as a demonstration of the government’s efforts to enhance security.

“We are making progress with the program we initiated last year. We are allocating resources to the police force to combat terror, banditry, and organized crime, ensuring the safety of those on the frontline,” he stated.

“The government has allocated Kes.7 billion so far to the police equipment modernization program. Today, we are receiving another 10 Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs). We are also in the process of acquiring Personal Protective Equipment and drones for surveillance and remote attacks,” Prof Kindiki added.

The five-year equipment modernization program aims to spend approximately Kes.37 billion.

THE CS underscored the importance of ensuring the safety and well-being of frontline officers.

“The government is dedicated to securing our homeland, and we will spare no expense to ensure our frontline officers are equipped to protect and neutralize threats. Investors cannot establish industries if they aren’t assured of their safety. Therefore, we must ensure the country is safe from threats posed by criminal elements,” he concluded.

Kindiki stated that durable peace, security, and stability are essential for economic development driven by both local and foreign investment.