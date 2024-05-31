Ezekiel Mutua Meets TikToker Who Gifted Condoms to Pastor Kanyari

On Wednesday, May 29, Ezekiel Mutua, the Chief Executive Officer of the Music Copyright Society of Kenya (MCSK), met Faith Mutindi, the woman who gained online attention for gifting Pastor Kanyari a packet of condoms during a church service.

In a statement on his social media platforms, Dr. Mutua said the meeting was part of the mission to reform content shared on TikTok.

Also present during the engagement was Pastor Obadiah Mwaura, who Ezekiel Mutua thanked for dedicating his time to mentor and pray for young people.

“I finally met Faith Mutindi Peters, the lady who caused a TikTok sensation with the CD gifts to Pastor Kanyari.

“The mission to reform the digital media goes on. Thank you, Pastor Obadiah Mwaura, for giving your time to mentor and pray for these young people. They are our children, and they must be guided and supported. Faith can be a powerful agent for change,” Ezekiel Mutua wrote.

The MCSK boss mentioned that Faith had admitted to clout-chasing for social media fame.

The meeting came after Mutua held a similar meeting with Pastor Kanyari to address his recent conduct on TikTok.

Mutua said he would use Kanyari’s experience to mentor thousands of Kenyan youths on TikTok engaging in lewd content for money.

“We must have a genuine conversation to rescue our youths who are perishing. We cannot afford to wait to get their attention when another one dies. Most of them have real challenges. They are depressed, high on drugs, and resentful. But they are our children, and we must engage.”

