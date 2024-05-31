Party Leader Denies DP Gachagua’s Takeover of TND Ownership

The New Democrats(TND) party leader, Thuo Mathenge, clarified that Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has not acquired the party, contrary to media reports.

Speaking on Thursday, Thuo said the New Democrats Party remains intact but is open to all members of the public, including DP Gachagua.

He described the party as the most popular in Mount Kenya, noting that it will revolutionize the region’s politics in 2027.

“As TND party leader, I want to clarify that nobody, including Gachagua as alleged, has taken ownership of the party. However, he (Gachagua) is warmly welcomed to join. If anyone else outside is willing to join TND, please come forward. This party will play a crucial role in uniting the GEMA community ahead of 2027,” Thuo said.

He mentioned that the party is currently conducting a membership registration drive across the country, noting that notable individuals have expressed interest in joining.

Thuo also rejected the claim made by Gachagua’s communication team that the TND party has dubious affiliations, stating that none of its members exhibit questionable character.

He announced that the party will hold a national delegates conference to deliberate and elect a new deputy party leader following the recent resignation of Jimmy Kibaki.

Thuo said that the council officially received Kibaki’s resignation letter, noting that the son of former President Mwai Kibaki did nothing wrong and served the party well during his tenure.

“Yes, Jimmy Kibaki resigned as deputy party leader, and we will be holding an NDC meeting soon to select his appropriate successor. All political parties have clauses for joining and leaving the party, and it’s well stipulated and allowed by the registrar of political parties in Kenya,” Thuo remarked.

In a statement to the media, Jimmy said he was leaving The New Democrats party to attend to family and business matters.

“At this time in my life, it has become apparent to me that I need to devote all my time to urgent family and business matters that require my full attention. Consequently, and after a lot of thought, consideration, and soul-searching, it is incumbent upon me to tender my immediate resignation as the TND Deputy Party Leader. This is not an easy decision, but I feel it is one I must make.”