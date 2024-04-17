Things to Know About the New Cast Members of The Real Housewives of Nairobi Season 2

The Real Housewives of Nairobi (RHON) has finally unveiled its new cast members as the reality show gears up for its highly-anticipated return in Season 2 on May 10th.

As previously announced, familiar faces such as socialite Vera Sidika, actress Minne Kariuki, and the enigmatic Queen Mother Dr. Catherine are set to make a comeback.

However, the absence of beautypreneur Susan Kaittany, luxury connoisseur Sonal Meharali, and motorsports enthusiast Lisa Christoffersen opens the door for three new housewives to join the cast.

Stepping into the spotlight alongside the seasoned cast are lawyer and professional bodybuilder Farah Esmail, beauty entrepreneur Zena(Xenah) Nyambu, and Reja Keji Ladu.

Here are some fun facts to know about the new cast members of The Real Housewives of Nairobi: