Why Susan Kaittany Turned Down ‘The Real Housewives of Nairobi’ Contract Offer

‘The Real Housewives of Nairobi(RHON)’ is returning for Season 2 this May, with some key changes to the cast.

The Showmax reality TV show will welcome back familiar personalities such as socialite Vera Sidika, actress Minne Kariuki, and the enigmatic Queen Mother Dr. Catherine. However, beautypreneur Susan Kaittany, luxury connoisseur Sonal Meharali, and motorsports enthusiast Lisa Christoffersen will not be returning, paving the path for three new housewives to join the cast.

The identities of the new members remain undisclosed, heightening anticipation for the forthcoming season.

As for the departing members, Susan Kaittany has confirmed her decision to decline a contract offer to return to the Nairobi franchise and the 22nd international version of ‘The Real Housewives’.

The ‘Posh Palace’ CEO clarified that her priorities as a mother, mentor, mental health advocate, and entrepreneur take precedence, leading her to decline the offer.

“I was offered a contract for filming of the second season by the producers, and I took my time to think about it, reflect & together with my family, concluded that my role as a mother, mentor, mental health advocate and entrepreneur come first, and so I turned it down,” she stated.

Kaittany said her plans to pursue her Master’s in Psychology influenced her decision to prioritize aspects that hold significant importance to her.

“Going back to school for my masters in psychology meant that I had to re-analyze my priorities & I’ve chosen to step back and refocus my energy on the things that matter most to me, are dear to me, and close to my heart,’ she said.

Kaittany also took time to thank her fans for their support through her journey.

“Thank you for your support always, for the opportunity to grace your screens, for the love, the fashion moments and for cheering me on every step of my journey. It’s goodbye for now, but you know me… I have so many other beautiful things going on ❤️❤️ 2024 is that year for me. Love and light #highvalue. Lots of love #poshqueen.” She concluded her statement.