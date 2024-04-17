DCI Detectives Recover Kes.1.8M Worth of Stolen Gov’t Fertiliser in Kitale

In a concerted effort to combat the theft of government-subsidized fertilizer from National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) depots, the DCI Operations Support Unit (OSU) has intercepted and recovered 739 bags of assorted fertilizer brands, valued at Kes.1,847,500.

The officers also arrested three suspects; Ali Abdi Fatah, Abdi Jabar Hussein, and Bonface Ouma Awili, at Baraka shop cereal store within Matisi market along the Kitale-Endebess road. The operation thwarted their attempts to transport the stolen fertilizer to a neighboring country. Matisi is close to the border of Kenya and Uganda to the West.

The recovered fertilizer comprises a variety of brands, including Falcon CAN, Tupande, Mavuno, KEL Green NPK, NPSB-OCP, DAP-OCP, FOMI OTESHA, Simba Urea, FALCON Ammonia Sulphate, and NAFAKA Plus.

Furthermore, delivery notes originating from several NCPB depots, including Kitale, Malaba, Moi’s Bridge, Isiolo, and Maua, were seized during the operation. Verification of the authenticity of these documents is currently underway.

Crime Scene Investigators processed the scene while the three suspects remain in custody, awaiting arraignment as the investigation progresses.