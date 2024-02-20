Rapper Stivo Simple Boy recently launched a charm offensive, directing his attention towards media personality turned reality TV star Betty Kyallo.

Simple Boy is confident that he has what it takes to provide Betty Kyallo with the much-needed comfort she needs from what he perceives as heartbreak.

Through his social media, the singer extended his proposal to Betty while calling out men who had previously heartbroken the businesswoman despite her beauty, wondering why they would do that.

“Lakini .. Wanaume mna hurt break Betty Kyalo hua mnafikiriaje.. shida yenu Nini..ona mtoto milk maziwa, mtoto welo welo, mtoto fine thank you.. Betty kyalo Mimi Niko singoli na ukinipa fursa sitakuweka njaa kama pastor makenzi..nitakutunza kama Siri ya dunia na bingu..najua mambo itakuwa LOMBO LOMBO bila Sinza Sinza au sio?! Mwaaaaaaaaa ” Stivo shot his shot.

The ‘Mihadarati’ hitmaker was responding to recent speculation suggesting that Betty Kyallo might have experienced heartbreak. Over the weekend, Betty reflected on what she described as extreme highs and extreme lows, raising concerns among her fanbase.

“I’ve gone through everything the last couple of months …. well I think just like everyone. It’s been extreme highs and extreme lows but I always tried to keep my head above the water. I’m happy today. I actually came to find out that you just need to take life one day at a time. Might sound cliche but that has been my life and my reality,” wrote the TV star alongside a photo of herself enjoying the white sandy beaches of Mombasa.

She added: “I’ve been thrown off balance and every other thing in between but today I’m happy. What I’ve learnt the last couple of months is that you don’t have to figure everything out. Just try and be present for yourself and whoever matters.”

“Life is also spicy with the highs and lows. Ride the waves as they come. Take care of yourself too.”

Indeed, Betty has been spicing up Instagram with stunning pictures of her holiday in Mombasa, which she was accompanied by her mum and daughter.

Some photos below.