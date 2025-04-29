Ten Years and Ksh45 Million Later, Upper Pokomo Have the New Testament in Native Tongue

The Upper Pokomo community in Kenya’s Tana River County has a new reason to celebrate: they now have the New Testament available in their native language for the first time. The Bible Translation and Literacy (BTL) organization officially launched the Upper Pokomo New Testament during a dedication ceremony at the Africa Inland Church (AIC) in Hola Sub-County.

The translation project, which took a decade to complete and cost approximately Ksh 45 million, involved extensive linguistic surveys and the development of a standardized writing system (orthography). Translators carefully distinguished Upper Pokomo from the closely related Lower Pokomo language to ensure accuracy. Although Upper Pokomo shares similarities with Swahili, it remains a distinct coastal Bantu language spoken in the upper Tana River basin.

Founded in 1981, BTL is a Christian-based organization committed to translating the Bible and promoting literacy among small language groups in Kenya and neighboring countries.

Speaking during the dedication ceremony, BTL’s National Director, Rev. Peter Munguti, expressed his joy for the Upper Pokomo community, noting that many other communities across East Africa are still awaiting translations in their native languages.

“I urge the Upper Pokomo people to read and understand the Word of God so that they may fully grasp His will,” said Rev. Munguti. He encouraged clergy to use the new translation actively in their ministries to help transform lives and called upon the wider church community to continue supporting BTL’s mission of bringing the Bible to all communities in their native languages.

Rev. Munguti also reaffirmed BTL’s commitment to completing the full Bible translation into Upper Pokomo.

False Prophets Warning

BTL Board Chairperson Kendi Ogamba highlighted the significance of the new translation, saying it would empower Christians to personally understand the foundations of their faith rather than solely relying on religious leaders.

“The Bible plays a crucial role in our lives, and we believe Upper Pokomo speakers will now be able to deepen their understanding of God’s Word,” said Mrs. Ogamba.

She warned that the spread of false prophets could misguide future generations if believers do not have direct access to scripture in their native languages, referencing the Shakahola tragedy as a painful example of the dangers of religious misinformation.

Mrs. Ogamba stressed the urgent need to prioritize Bible translation to bridge language and cultural barriers, enabling deeper personal connections with scripture.

Currently, BTL is engaged in translation work across 37 languages in Kenya, six in Tanzania, and three in South Sudan. In Kenya’s coastal region alone, BTL has already completed and dedicated full or partial Bible translations for the Duruma, Digo, Giryama, Lower Pokomo, and Chonyi communities.