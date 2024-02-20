Comedian Mannerson Oduor Ochieng, widely recognized as Akuku Danger, has opened up about his recent battle with Sickle Cell disease, attributing his recovery solely to the intervention of God.

The comedian’s history with the disease is well-documented, with previous episodes that led to hospitalization and calls for assistance from well-wishers.

Once again, Akuku has disclosed that he recently suffered an episode that required hospitalization.

“These past few weeks God has really come through for me. Sickle Cell is a monster man. One minute you going about your business and working hard to chase this bag and the next minute you fighting for your life in the hospital,” Akuku wrote on Instagram.

The comedian shared a video from his hospital bed, stating that his objective is to raise awareness about the disease and inspire others facing similar struggles.

“I am posting this not for sympathy or anything but for all the sickle cell warriors out there who are looking for inspiration. Yes! You are all stronger than you think!!” Akuku assured.

The comedian mentioned that he is now out of the hospital and ready to resume his work.

“We are back now!! All good and out of the hospital. Tuendelee na kazi,” he concluded.