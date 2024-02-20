The government will officially hand over the house under construction for the family of marathon World Record holder Kelvin Kiptum on Thursday.

Kiptum will rest at his new home in Cherunya, Lotonyok area in Ainabkoi constituency, Uasin Gishu county.

A funeral service at Kiptum’s parents’ home in Chepsamo, Elgeyo Marakwet county, will precede the interment of his remains at the Cherunya home. During an inspection of the construction work on Sunday, Head of Public Service Felix Koskei stated that the government is actively participating in the funeral preparations for the late athletic champion.

Koskei affirmed that Kiptum will receive a befitting sendoff.

He announced that the government’s contribution to the family of the late athlete includes the construction of two houses – one for Kiptum’s widow and another for his parents.

The three-bedroom en suite house for Kiptum’s widow is expected to be complete by Thursday, while the one for his parents, currently at the foundation level, will take at least one month to be finished.

“Kiptum’s death is a tragic loss. A star that was shining has been dimmed.

“I came to inspect the construction of the house for the widow and as directed yesterday, the house of the parents. All the experts including engineers and surveyors are here to ensure that we build a home that is near the dreams of Kiptum,” the Head of Public Service said.

Koskei praised Kiptum as a hero, stating that his death dealt a blow to all Kenyans and the rest of the world.

“We have to ensure that the family is settled as part of the government’s contribution at least before the funeral is held. So far, I am satisfied with the ongoing works here,” he added.

Koskei refrained from confirming whether it would be a state funeral, stating that the government would cover the expenses and ensure a dignified send-off for the late athletic champion.

“The president might attend the funeral depending on his schedule. The government is on top of things,” Koskei said.