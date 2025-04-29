MPs Freeze New University Projects Over Ksh6.2 Billion Stalled Developments

In a move that raises serious questions about project management in higher education, lawmakers have banned new projects in institutions of higher learning after uncovering that developments worth Ksh6.2 billion have stalled across four major universities.

Egerton University, Moi University, the University of Nairobi, and Kenyatta University have all reported alarming delays, with project completion rates ranging from a mere one percent to just 69 percent.

Members of Parliament sitting on the Public Investments Committee (PIC), Governance and Education, chaired by Bumula MP Wamboka Wanami, expressed disbelief that universities continued to launch new projects while previous ones remained incomplete. They called the situation unacceptable, emphasizing that institutions should prioritize finishing what they started before committing to fresh undertakings.

“We are putting an embargo on all new projects until all the old ones have been completed,” Wamboka stated.

Stalled University Projects

The committee reached its decision after Education Cabinet Secretary Migos Ogamba tabled documents showing the extent of the stalled projects. Moi University alone has projects worth Ksh2.2 billion lying incomplete. These include the construction of the Faculty of Science building (Ksh412.4 million), hostel accommodations (Ksh184.5 million), and a library at the Annex Campus School of Law, Phase I and II (Ksh165.9 million).

Other incomplete projects at Moi include the PDN building (Ksh337.5 million), Hostel M meant for 2,250 students (Ksh153.3 million), renovation and modernization of hostels (Ksh30.19 million), and a main campus amphitheatre (Ksh570 million).

Kenyatta University also finds itself in a similar quagmire, with stalled projects amounting to Ksh2.1 billion. These include a children’s hospital (Ksh1.3 billion), a School of Business (Ksh276.8 million), a recreational center (Ksh295.8 million), and a dairy technology farm (Ksh282 million).

The University of Nairobi trails closely behind, with Ksh1.2 billion tied up in unfinished works, including the School of Pharmacy (Ksh920 million) and halls of residence at the Lower Kabete Campus (Ksh329 million).

Meanwhile, Egerton University struggles with Ksh593.77 million in stalled projects, such as the construction of science laboratories (Ksh211.1 million) and an agriculture laboratories complex (Ksh382.6 million).

Education CS Ogamba Blames Lack of Funding

Trying to offer some clarity, Education CS Ogamba admitted to the committee, “We wish to confirm that the reason these projects are stalled is due to lack of funding. We are actively seeking additional resources to ensure the completion of these projects.”

But the financial troubles don’t end there. Ogamba also revealed that eight Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions have been completed and handed over, yet face outstanding payments totaling Ksh31.89 million.

The affected institutions include West Mugirango TVC (Ksh7.4 million), Magarini TVC (Ksh2 million), Eldas TVC (Ksh3.4 million), Mbita TVC (Ksh4.6 million), Sirisia TVC (Ksh6.2 million), Rachuonyo TVC (Ksh2.1 million), Rarieda TVC (Ksh2.8 million), and Khwisero TVC (Ksh2.9 million).

The unfolding situation leaves many wondering: how did institutions with such ambitious visions find themselves ensnared in a web of half-finished dreams?