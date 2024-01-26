Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) has issued a caution against the infringement of the corporation’s exclusive broadcasting rights for the African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

In a statement, Acting Managing Director Paul Macharia of KBC declared that the broadcaster will not tolerate any unauthorized use or broadcast of AFCON content.

“Please be advised that no other media or news outlet in Kenya has these exclusive free to air rights for live and recorded TV, radio and digital broadcasts and commentary,” said Macharia.

“Kindly note that any infringement or violation of Kenya Broadcasting Corporation’s license shall be detrimental to KBC and its global partners at large. Any such infringement or violation shall be addressed to you via prompt written notice to cease and desist, and where necessary through adequate legal action by KBC and all concerned parties.”

KBC holds the exclusive Free to Air Broadcast Rights for the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) across all its platforms.

Also Read – KBC Signs Ksh192million Deal as the Exclusive Free-to-Air Broadcaster for FKFPL