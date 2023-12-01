Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) has entered into an exclusive agreement with FKF to become the exclusive Free-to-Air Broadcaster for the Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKFPL).

During the announcement of this partnership at the Talanta Hela Plaza on Thursday, Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba reaffirmed his dedication to ensuring the broadcast of women’s football on the local TV station as well.

Namwamba challenged the FKF, urging the federation to embrace accountability, good governance, and transparency. He emphasized that these practices are essential to attract corporate sponsors, ultimately increasing income for footballers.

Simultaneously, the Sports Cabinet Secretary cautioned clubs against engaging in acts of hooliganism. Such behaviors have previously resulted in the destruction of property, dissuading fans from attending matches.

“Never in the history of this country have we had a government that is so deliberate, intentional, and focused on transforming sports, ’’ CS Namwamba said.

ICT and Digital Economy CS Eliud Owalo, who was also present at the ceremony, lauded the partnership as a positive direction and a significant step toward the advancement of Kenyan football.

’KBC will have the opportunity to transmit live all KPL matches; this will showcase the immense potential we have among our youth,’’ Owalo emphasized.

KBC Ag. Managing Director Samuel Maina on his part reaffirmed the corporation’s commitment to broadcast more sports events to viewers.

KBC Channel 1 TV and all 13 KBC FM stations will broadcast selected FKF Premier League matches starting this weekend, with an investment of USD 1.25 million(Ksh191,562,500).

As part of the groundbreaking agreement, KBC will be injecting over Ksh200 million annually into the league.

FKF President Nick Mwendwa provided details about the agreement, explaining, “Azam is our pay TV partner. The contract we signed with them allowed us to have Free to Air partners. The deal we have signed with KBC is worth 750,000 USD for Free to Air and 500,000 USD for Radio. The deal will provide Kenyan clubs KES. 10 Million per year each.”

Azam TV, a Tanzanian broadcaster, recently inked a seven-year agreement with FKF, amounting to over KES 145 million.

The inclusion of KBC’s free-to-air coverage means that football enthusiasts throughout Kenya will now enjoy greater access to live matches, highlights, and comprehensive analysis of the FKF Premier League.