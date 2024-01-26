President William Ruto has reiterated that his government remains committed to delivering on the promise of providing viable employment opportunities for the youth.

During a development tour of Meru County, where he launched a series of projects, the President criticized those questioning the development agenda of his government, stating that the country is now on the right development trajectory.

Dr Ruto stated that plans are underway to expand opportunities for the young and unemployed, including the Timau Affordable Housing in Buuri. This project is part of the government’s affordable housing program, which is expected to provide gainful engagement for about 4,000 people.

According to the president, the 320-unit project will, in turn, inject more than 230 million shillings into the country’s economy.

“The main focus is to ensure that we engage these skilled, energetic and talented young people in productive work that will drive our growth,” said the president.

He also inaugurated the Ngusishi Potato Cold Storage Facility, designed to support more than 35,000 farmers, reduce post-harvest losses, eliminate brokers, and stabilize potato prices, thereby increasing farmers’ earnings.

“We are supporting our farmers to enhance agricultural productivity to ensure we produce enough for both our domestic needs as well as export. This will help us save 500 billion shillings we use every year to import food that we can produce,” added President Ruto.

On the first day of his tour, the president launched several projects, including the Karumo TTI Konza Digital Skills Laboratory, the Institutional Management Block in Tigania West in Meru, the construction of the 43 km Kwa Mumero – Kithithina Primary – Mia Moja, Timau – Rugirando – Ngusishi, Makutano – X lewa – Mbuju – Ngare Ndare Roads, and the upgrading to bitumen standard and maintenance of link roads in Buuri, among others.