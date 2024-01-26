Rapper Stevo Simple Boy(born Stephen Otieno Adera) recalled a near-death experience in which he purportedly experienced both death and resurrection.

Speaking in a YouTube interview, Simple Boy spoke about the environment in which he was raised, recounting an incident where he battled an illness.

“As a child, I lived in Oyugis until Class 7. There was a time when I fell seriously ill to the point of death. I died, but it was through the grace of God that I was resurrected. He gave me life again,” he said.

Despite his mother’s efforts to seek medical help, including hospital visits, injections, and medications, the situation appeared bleak.

Stevo Simple Boy vividly recalled his mother giving up, thinking he was going to die. However, against all odds, he defied death.

“Mamangu alinipeleka hospitali, nikadungwa shindano, nikapewa madawa, but hazikuwa zinafanya kazi. Mama aligive up akasema huyu ashaenda,” he said.

Loosely translated; (My mother took me to the hospital; I was given injections, and I took medication, but they didn’t work. My mother gave up and said, ‘He’s gone).

Simple Boy also tackled the criticisms and challenges he has encountered, especially concerning comments from fans and others in the music industry.

He highlighted that one thing that brings him down is when people doubt his ability to accomplish anything independently.