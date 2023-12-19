Zari Hassan has clarified her recent social media activity, wherein she deleted photos of her husband, Shakib ‘Cham’ Lutaaya, from her social media accounts.

The Instagram personality set social media abuzz, with a section of fans speculating trouble in paradise.

But contrary to the rumors swirling around, Zari Hassan has since assured her followers that all is well in her marriage. She explained that the decision to remove Shakib’s photos was a deliberate move aimed at differentiating between her personal life and her brand.

“I am customizing my social media pages to be more about Zari the brand. I don’t want my personal life interfering with my business or my brand. I’m a lot of things, a mother, a wife, an entrepreneur, and a socialite,” Zari said in a statement.

She further elaborated that she and Shakib are on good terms, dispelling any notions of marital discord.

“I’m with him. I want to see how I maintain my brand without really pulling in a lot of my personal life,” she explained.

Zari emphasized her commitment to managing her public image while maintaining a healthy personal life.