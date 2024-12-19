Mt Kenya No Longer Owes Ruto, Says Gachagua; Now Ready to Repay Kalonzo

Rigathi Gachagua has declared that the Mt Kenya region has fully settled its political debt to President William Ruto.

Speaking at a burial in Mbooni Constituency, Makueni County, on Wednesday, December 18, 2024, Gachagua confirmed that the ‘Murima’ region no longer owes any political allegiance to the President.

Gachagua explained that Mt Kenya had fulfilled its commitment to Ruto through overwhelming support in the 2022 General Elections, where Ruto defeated former Prime Minister Raila Odinga. He noted that while the region had initially considered repaying the political debt in installments, the idea was abandoned after their political alliance with Ruto fell apart.

Ruto’s supposed political debt stemmed from his support for former President Uhuru Kenyatta, who initially promised to back his deputy but later endorsed Raila Odinga in the 2022 elections. This led to political tensions, with Mt Kenya backing Ruto as part of the alliance, ultimately settling the debt.

Gachagua also revealed that Mt Kenya still owes a political debt to Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka. He praised Kalonzo for his vital role in supporting the late President Mwai Kibaki’s administration after the 2007 elections.

“Pia tunakumbuka mwaka wa 2007, kiongozi wenu Kalonzo Musyoka alisaidia Mwai Kibaki akiwa na matatizo, ameshinda kura ya rais lakini hana wabunge wa kuendesha serikali. Kalonzo alikuja akamsaidia Mwai Kibaki. Hio serikali ya Kalonzo na Kibaki ndio ilifanya maendeleo ya kiuchumi haijaonekana Kenya tangu independence.

( Let us also remember the year 2007 when your leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, helped Mwai Kibaki during a difficult time. Kibaki had won the presidency but lacked the lawmakers needed to run the government. Kalonzo stepped in and supported him. The coalition government of Kalonzo and Kibaki spearheaded economic development that has not been seen in Kenya since independence)

Gachagua emphasized that the Mt Kenya region is now ready to repay this debt by supporting Kalonzo Musyoka in his bid for the presidency in the 2027 General Elections. He further acknowledged that Mt Kenya had forgotten to repay Kalonzo but assured the public that the time had come to fulfill this political obligation.

“Na sisi tulisahau kulipa Kalonzo hio deni. Sisi ni watu ya kulipa madeni, tulikuwa na ya Ruto tumelipa, sisi hatuna deni yake sasa. Tulikuwa tunataka kumlipa na instalments, tumelipa first instalment ameleta madharau, tumesema hio deni imekwisha

“We had forgotten to repay Kalonzo this debt. We are people who settle our debts. We had Ruto’s debt, and we’ve paid it. We no longer owe him anything. We initially wanted to repay in installments, and we paid the first installment, but he responded with disrespect. We have now decided that this debt is settled,” Gachagua declared.