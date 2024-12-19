KFS and NEMA Under Fire as Duale Blocks Golf Project in Ngong Road Forest After Public Outcry

Environment Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has suspended the licenses issued to Karura Golf Range Ltd. for constructing a leisure and entertainment facility in Ngong Road Forest, Nairobi County. This decision comes in response to public backlash and concerns over encroachment on protected forest land.

The directive follows approvals granted by the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA), the Kenya Forest Service (KFS), and the Kenya Pipeline Company, allowing the private developer to build on forest land within the pipeline wayleave.

NEMA explained that it issued a conditional license after KFS and Kenya Pipeline raised no objections to the project.

On June 14, 2023, KFS issued a special-use license permitting Karura Golfing Limited to develop, operate, and manage a golf range, restaurant, and mini-golf park within Ngong Road Forest Station. However, environmental conservationists and the public voiced strong opposition, highlighting the risks of encroachment on forest ecosystems.

In a statement released Tuesday evening, CS Duale instructed NEMA Director General Mamo Boru Mamo and Chief Conservator of Forests Alex Lemarkoko to suspend the licenses immediately.

“My attention has been drawn to a Special Use License (LIC005/2023) issued to Karura Golf Range Ltd by Kenya Forest Service on June 14, 2023, for the development, operation, and management of a golf range, restaurant, and mini-golf park in Ngong Road Forest,” Duale said.

He further noted, “I have also been informed about an Environmental Impact Assessment (IEA) License No. NEMA/IEA/PSL/36483 issued to the same company by NEMA on November 28, 2024.”

CS Duale Orders Detailed Report

Duale directed Mamo and Lemarkoko to compile and deliver a detailed report on the issue within 72 hours. “My office will provide a way forward on this matter, which has garnered significant public interest, after receiving the briefing from the CCF and the Director General of NEMA. KFS has been instructed to stop issuing any additional special licenses,” he stated.

Additionally, Duale announced plans for a comprehensive audit of all licenses previously issued to ensure transparency and accountability in forest management.

This controversy comes on the heels of public outrage over KFS’s approval of a 51.64-acre wayleave in Karura Forest, allocated to the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) for Kiambu Road expansion. The ongoing encroachments have intensified scrutiny of forest conservation policies and actions.

RELATED – KFS: Kiambu Road Land Gazetted in 1951. Only 5.4 Acres of Karura Forest To Be Hived off for Road Dualling