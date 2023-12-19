Popular city preacher Rev Lucy Natasha and her husband, Prophet Stanley Carmel, have quelled breakup rumors by sharing delightful photos that capture them enjoying quality time together while strengthening their bond.

The couple’s marriage recently faced scrutiny from curious fans who noticed the absence of Prophet Carmel’s wedding ring in social media posts, fueling rumors that their union might be facing challenges.

As questions about the status of his marital symbol circulated on social media, Prophet Carmel addressed the speculation by sharing a video on his Instagram, emphasizing the power of silence.

“Silence is powerful. You ain’t need to answer every question, and you ain’t need to absorb the curiosity of every bystander. Sometimes the greatest strength is your ability to shut up,” he said in the video.

Heartwarming Birthday Message

Rev Lucy Natasha on her part poured her heart out to the Canada-based prophet as he marked his birthday over the weekend.

“Happy 💕 Birthday My King, My Priest, My Prophet. When the Man You Prayed For, is the Man you Pray With 💍 ♥️” she wrote on Saturday, November 16.

In another post, Rev Lucy sang Carmel’s praises describing him as the best she has ever known.

“Happy birthday to the husband of my youth❤️❤️❤️ @stanleycarmel. You are full of kindness, warmth, humility, love, compassion, generosity and a man after god’s own heart. your heart is pure gold. Your kind is extremely rare❤️❤️❤️,” she effused.

“You are the best man I have ever known. God sent you as one of the greatest gifts in my life. you filled my heart with the kind of love god ordains. you have given me a life full of joy, hope, love, purpose, fun and security! I am grateful I get to love you and spend the rest of our lives together ❤️ all my heart today and always❤️❤️I am blessed really❤️ “

Rev Lucy accompanied her loving words with multiple photos of some of their moments together.

Check them out below.