Operation Maliza Uhalifu: Govt Reports Success in Restoring Peace in North Rift [PHOTOS]

The government has announced significant progress in its ongoing security operation aimed at restoring peace in the banditry-affected North Rift region.

Since the launch of Operation Maliza Uhalifu in February 2023 by then Interior CS Prof Kithure Kindiki, the operation has reportedly achieved a 62 percent reduction in cattle rustling, with the number of stolen livestock dropping from 63,054 to 23,668.

Conducted by the National Police Service (NPS) and the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF), the operation targeted hotspots across Baringo, Turkana, Samburu, Elgeyo Marakwet, West Pokot, Marsabit, Laikipia, Isiolo, and Meru counties.

On December 18, the Ministry of Interior also reported the recovery of 172 illegal firearms and 10,173 livestock during the operation. In addition to the recoveries, security forces arrested and prosecuted 250 suspects, including 14 political leaders, for allegedly orchestrating violence in the region.

“The security situation in the North Rift has significantly improved, thanks to the efforts of this multi-agency approach,” the Ministry of Interior stated. The statement continued, “Security officers on the ground have successfully disarmed hundreds of bandits, dismantled their hideouts in the rugged terrain, and restored stability to affected communities.”

To further strengthen local security, the government has restructured the management and command of the National Police Reservists. In 2023, authorities recruited and trained 1,702 reservists across Baringo, Samburu, Laikipia, Meru, Turkana, and West Pokot.

In Elgeyo Marakwet and Isiolo, at least 400 reservists have been re-armed to support ongoing security operations in the area. Additionally, the government gazetted 126 new administrative units across the affected counties, aiming to improve governance, optimize resource allocation, and enhance responses to local security challenges.

The operation has also ensured that learning remained uninterrupted in the region. Candidates were able to sit for their KPSEA and KCSE exams without any security issues.

To support education, the government allocated Ksh 100 million to rehabilitate 34 out of 39 schools that were closed due to violence and displacement. The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) played a key role in this reconstruction effort, and 26 schools have since reopened. At least 4,000 children have returned to school, marking a significant recovery.

Renovations continue in 21 schools, with Baringo County being the most affected.

“While we celebrate the progress made, 13 schools remain closed and pupils relocated to other schools, primarily in Baringo, West Pokot, and Turkana Counties. We recognize that the journey to lasting peace is ongoing and as we move forward with Operation Maliza Uhalifu, we will continue to build on these gains for a safe North Rift and secure Kenya,” the Ministry concluded.

