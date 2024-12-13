President Ruto Orders Copyright Board to Ensure Fair Royalties for Musicians

President William Ruto has tasked the Kenya Copyright Board with establishing a transparent system for royalty collection to guarantee fair compensation for artists.

Speaking at the Jamhuri Day celebrations at Uhuru Gardens, Nairobi, on Thursday, December 12, 2024, Ruto addressed the challenges musicians face despite their significant role in enriching Kenyan society.

Ruto praised creatives for their contributions to culture, describing them as the heartbeat of the nation. However, he expressed frustration over the systemic injustices many endure, particularly musicians who earn minimal royalties.

“I salute the actors in our creative space whose work enriches our society. Yet, musicians, the heartbeat and soul of our culture, have been denied their rightful earnings,” Ruto said.

He criticized the existing royalty collection system, noting that while collectors earn millions monthly, some artists receive as little as Ksh10,000 annually. Ruto called for immediate reforms to end this disparity and protect artists’ livelihoods.

“It is unacceptable that an artiste earns as little as Ksh10,000 a year while those responsible for collecting royalties pocket millions monthly. This injustice must end,” he stated.

Ruto urged the Kenya Copyright Board and industry players to collaborate on creating a transparent, real-time system to ensure rightful distribution of royalties to artists and beneficiaries.

In addition, the president revealed Kenya’s bid to host the 2026 World Creative Economy Conference, a prestigious event designed to celebrate global talent and showcase diverse cultures. Hosting the conference, he said, would solidify Kenya’s position as a leader in the creative economy.

“Kenya is preparing for global leadership by bidding to host the 2026 World Creative Economy Conference, signaling our commitment to celebrate our talent and to showcase our vibrant culture to the world,” Ruto announced.

He described the bid as a bold move to empower Kenya’s creative sector and highlight its cultural heritage on an international stage. The conference would underscore Kenya’s ambition to lead in the global creative economy while elevating its artists and cultural contributors.

“Hosting this conference will be a bold declaration of Kenya’s leadership in the creative economy.”