John Mbadi: Why I Can’t Betray President Ruto’s Trust

Treasury Cabinet Secretary (CS) John Mbadi has pledged his unwavering loyalty to President William Ruto, vowing to uphold the trust vested in him.

Speaking at a stakeholders’ meeting held on Wednesday, December 18, 2024, at Ndhiwa Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC), Mbadi discussed ongoing developmental projects in the region and highlighted his commitment to national service.

He underscored the significance of President Ruto’s decision to entrust him with the critical Finance Ministry, describing it as a bold act of confidence.

“The President can give you any ministry but not the Ministry of Finance. The kind of confidence and the risk that he (Ruto) took to appoint me makes it very difficult for me to betray him,” Mbadi affirmed.

The CS distanced himself from succession politics, focusing instead on delivering impactful results for the nation.

“Mine is not to force people and chest thump that President Ruto should get another term. We are not in that debate as at now,” Mbadi stated.

He reiterated his focus on achieving tangible outcomes, adding, “What I want is to work for him (Ruto), to make things that are not working work. Once we have corrected and made things work, we will come and tell Kenyans that we want you to give us another opportunity to continue working.”

Mbadi also highlighted key accomplishments within the Treasury since his tenure began, emphasizing significant strides in fiscal management and economic stability.

Under his leadership, the government has reduced borrowing by 1.5 percent and stabilized the Kenyan shilling.

“When I took over as the CS for Finance, there were challenges in this country. These challenges were better but were not as bad as when the last regime left office when the budget of Kenya to GDP was 8.1 per cent,” Mbadi noted.

He detailed the progress made, stating, “As we speak, we are reducing it to 4.3 per cent and next year it will be 3.8 per cent and in the next two years the budget deficit must be below 3 per cent.”

The CS reaffirmed the government’s commitment to prudent financial management as a cornerstone for economic recovery and sustainable growth.