New Presidential Group to Tackle Femicide as Cabinet Approves Clean BRT System and Petroleum Import Plans

The Cabinet has approved the establishment of a presidential working group to create a comprehensive strategy for addressing femicide.

This new group will collaborate with religious leaders, parents, schools, security agencies, and other key stakeholders to identify existing gaps in laws, enforcement, and societal values that contribute to the crisis.

The working group will be gazetted with specific terms of reference and will be tasked with providing actionable recommendations within 90 days. The goal is to create a coordinated approach to tackling femicide and ensuring long-term solutions.

In addition to addressing femicide, the Cabinet also approved the launch of the Clean Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) System, aimed at alleviating transportation challenges in the Nairobi Metropolitan Area. The Clean BRT Core Line 3 project will enhance public transport reliability and infrastructure efficiency, offering predictable fares during both off-peak and peak hours.

The first phase of Core Line 3 spans 12.4 km, connecting Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) to Dandora, with future expansions planned for Ngong Town and Tala. By 2035, the system is expected to serve 357,000 passengers daily using electric buses.

The system will feature cashless fare collection, real-time passenger information, GPS-based vehicle tracking, and park-and-ride facilities, ensuring a modern and sustainable public transport network in Nairobi.

The Cabinet also approved the extension of the Government-to-Government (G-to-G) arrangement for importing refined petroleum products. This initiative has reduced the demand for US dollars for petroleum imports, helping to stabilize the shilling-dollar exchange rate at KSh 129.

The Cabinet noted that Petrol pump prices have dropped from KSh 217 per litre to KSh 177. The arrangement, which facilitates payments in Kenya shillings, secures the supply of refined petroleum and is estimated to save $500 million per month.

Moreover, the Cabinet approved the bulk procurement of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), Heavy Fuel Oil, and bitumen through a centrally coordinated system.

In closing, President William Ruto thanked the Cabinet for their dedication throughout the year, highlighting achievements in food production, housing, labour mobility, and tourism.

“Many people thought we would concentrate on populism, but we concentrated on transformation; many thought we would concentrate on politics, but we concentrated on leadership,” he said.

“It is not about some people, but all the people of Kenya,” he concluded.