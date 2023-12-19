During the release of the 2024 Form One selection and placement results at Lenana School on Monday, Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu disclosed the top ten schools favored by candidates who took the 2023 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) exam.

At the forefront of the list is Kabianga High School, emerging as the most sought-after institution, selected by 186,357 students, even though its capacity is limited to only 672.

Nanyuki High School emerged as the second most sought-after choice with 158,741 applications vying for 480 slots.

Securing the third spot is Pangani Girls, chosen by 144,542 students, despite having a capacity for only 384 students.

Kapsabet Boys, with a capacity of 432, garnered the preference of 143,723 students.

In the fifth position, Alliance Girls’ High School was selected by 135,033 students, despite having a capacity of 384.

Maseno School, with room for 672 students, secured the sixth spot, attracting 123,777 candidates.

Nakuru High School, boasting a capacity of 480, clinched seventh spot as the preferred choice for 115,513 students.

Butere Girls High School closely followed in the eighth position, chosen by 114,635 students, with a capacity for 480 students.

Mangu High School, with a capacity of 480, secured the ninth spot, selected by 112,938 students.

Closing the list in the tenth position is Alliance High School, favored by 110,839 students, despite having a capacity of 384.

The candidates will commence Form One in their respective schools on January 15, 2024.