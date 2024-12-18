Treasury to Roll Out Electric Vehicles for Key Government Institutions

The National Treasury has announced plans to acquire electric vehicles (EVs) for four key government institutions.

In a tender notice published on Tuesday, December 17, the Treasury invited local and international manufacturers and dealers to lease electric vehicles to the government. The plan targets the National Police Service (NPS) the National Government Administrative Services, the Kenya Prisons Service, and various ministries.

“Tendering will follow the Stage Tendering Procurement Procedure using a standardized document and is open to all interested firms. Completed tenders must be submitted by 11:00 a.m. EAT on January 7, 2025. Electronic tenders will not be accepted,” the notice stated.

The Treasury emphasized that adopting electric vehicles will help cut fuel and maintenance costs, reducing overall government spending.

“To achieve savings, decarbonize fleet operations, and lower carbon emissions, the government will implement electric vehicles for non-operational activities,” the policy noted.

The initiative is a key policy shift outlined in the draft Government Policy of 2024. It aligns with the government’s commitment to decarbonizing the transport sector and addressing climate change through transformative solutions.

“The push to decarbonize the transport sector to realize climate change has spurred an increased interest in electric mobility in the country in line with the government’s transformative approach.”

To facilitate this transition, the government plans to install 1,000 EV charging stations in urban areas and along major highways, boosting infrastructure to support electric mobility.

This move highlights growing national interest in sustainable transport solutions, positioning electric vehicles as a vital step toward a greener future.