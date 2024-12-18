AG’s Office Offers Upscale VIP and Outdoor Garden Weddings for Kenyan Couples

Thanks to new services introduced by the Office of the Attorney General, Kenyan couples now have the option to tie the knot in a VIP room or a serene garden setting.

The AG’s Office has unveiled enhanced marriage services aimed at offering couples more personalized and convenient ways to formalize their unions. These services ensure couples enjoy memorable ceremonies while meeting all legal requirements for marriage registration.

One of the standout offerings is garden weddings, where couples can select from a range of beautiful and tranquil outdoor venues for their special day.

“Couples can book a serene outdoor setting, ensuring a memorable experience while complying with all legal requirements,” said AG Dorcas Oduor.

Qualified legal personnel will officiate these outdoor ceremonies, which come at a prescribed fee. The service combines simplicity and elegance, perfect for couples seeking a natural and intimate atmosphere.

Additionally, the Office of the Attorney General has launched a VIP Marriage Room in Nairobi, offering an upscale and expedited marriage service.

“We are excited to introduce the VIP Marriage Room, which provides an elegant and efficient wedding experience,” Oduor added.

The VIP Marriage Room features a private, well-appointed space tailored for personalized ceremonies. Couples can further customize the room by decorating it to suit their preferences, creating a unique and meaningful celebration.

Oduor explained that the premium features of this service reflect its upscale nature, offered at a corresponding fee.

“The VIP Marriage Room underscores our commitment to giving couples the freedom to create lasting memories on their wedding day while receiving professional and prompt service,” she said.

With these new offerings, the AG’s Office continues to modernize marriage services, allowing couples to celebrate their unions in elegant and unforgettable ways.

Lovebirds wishing to take advantage of these services are encouraged to visit the Office of the Attorney General or make inquiries through [email protected].