Cabinet Approves Bill to Streamline Presidential Transition and Introduce Fines for Obstruction

President William Ruto’s Cabinet has approved the Assumption of Office of President and Transition of Executive Authority Bill, 2024, designed to streamline government transitions after elections.

According to a Cabinet brief released on Tuesday, December 17, the bill proposes a Ksh10 million fine for government officials who obstruct the transfer of power between outgoing and incoming presidents. It also recommends a 10-year jail term for state and public officials who hinder the process.

The bill enhances security for the President-elect and Deputy President-elect by granting them security arrangements similar to those of the sitting President and Deputy President.

In cases where the outgoing President cannot attend the swearing-in ceremony, the bill ensures the transition remains valid. “If the outgoing President cannot attend, the handover of instruments of power will be omitted without affecting the swearing-in process,” the brief stated.

The bill also allows Cabinet Secretaries and Principal Secretaries to continue serving until the new government appoints replacements.

“The transition of executive authority will be considered complete once the President, Deputy President, Attorney-General, Cabinet Secretaries, Principal Secretaries, and Secretary to the Cabinet assume office,” the Cabinet brief noted.

Furthermore, the bill defines the President-elect’s role in appointing members of the Assumption of Office Committee and proposes establishing a Transition Centre to oversee the process.

The government plans to present the bill to Parliament when MPs resume sittings in 2025.