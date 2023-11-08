Mitchelle Ntalami is now petitioning the High Court to render judgment in her favor in a compensation lawsuit against actress Minne Kariuki and producers of the reality TV show “Real Housewives of Nairobi” due to their failure to submit responses.

In her application, the entrepreneur states that Ms. Kariuki, Young Rich Television Ltd, and D&R Studios have not filed any defenses in the case she initiated against them last month.

Ntalami’s lawyer, Kethi Kilonzo, said only the South African pay TV channel M-Net has “entered appearance,” while the three other defendants are yet to submit their responses despite being served.

“Please enter judgment against the 1st, 2nd, 4th defendants herein, Minne Wanjiku Kariuki, Young Rich Television Limited, and D7R Studios Limited, having been served with summons to enter appearance and having not filed an appearance and or defence within the stipulated time,” the application dated November 6, 2023, reads.

Ntalami sued both the pay TV channel and Ms. Kariuki, claiming damage to her reputation and unauthorized use of her image in the Real Housewives of Nairobi reality show.

She alleged that her images were used in three episodes without consent, for promotional and commercial purposes. Besides seeking compensation in damages, the CEO of Marini Naturals wants a court order for the removal and deletion of all references to her in episodes 1 and 2, as well as the Reunion, across all TV networks, online platforms, and social media.

“The plaintiff seeks general damages from the 2nd, 3rd and 4th defendants for producing, publishing and distributing on radio, television, print and digital media, the false and malicious words spoken and written by the 1st defendant of and concerning the plaintiff,” she said in an affidavit.

According to Ntalami, M-Net has allowed and benefited from content that is defamatory, obscene, and offensive. She claims that this content has been used to promote the program for commercial gain and profit.