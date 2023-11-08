President William Ruto’s official tailor, Ashok Sunny, has expressed reservations about Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s fashion sense.

This comes in response to Gachagua’s attire on the third day of King Charles III and Queen Camilla’s visit last week Thursday. On that occasion, the Deputy President opted for a floral shirt, jeans, and black casual shoes as he met the Majesties for the first time.

Sunny criticized the Deputy President’s handlers, stating that they do not place enough importance on how Gachagua presents himself in public.

“Only the President has people behind what he thinks he wants to present as a brand. For the deputy president, they don’t value much how he should look and dress up in public,” said Sunny.

According to the fashion designer, Gachagua dressed like a typical Kenyan man when he joined President Ruto in Mombasa County.

“This is basically what every Kenyan man wears; the floral shirt, jeans and sneakers. If you walk into a shop as a man that’s the first thing the sales lady will offer you,” said the designer.

Sunny said Riggy G should cultivate a sense of style, considering his role as a national figure.

“Lack of creating a brand for a person who should be the next president is a goal he should be working on. When Ruto was the vide president he was working on how as a president he should look like,” he said.

Late last year, Sunny Ashok offered to style Gachagua with high-quality bespoke garments.

Ashok runs the Ashok Sunny Tailored Ltd in Nairobi; they specialize in high-end men’s garments using fabrics from Britain, Italy, France and Belgium. The cost of their suits ranges between Sh100,000- Sh850,000 depending on the quality of fabric and tailoring.

