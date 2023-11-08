Cabinet Secretary for Public Service, Moses Kuria, has called for the division of Kiambu County into two: Kiambu and Thika counties.

In an interview with Kameme FM on Monday, November 6, CS Kuria contended that the population of Kiambu justifies the establishment of a new county.

As of the 2019 Census, Kiambu County recorded a population of 2,417,735 with a population density of 952 persons per square kilometer.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission reported a voter population of 1,275,008 in Kiambu County.

CS Kuria endorsed the adoption of the “one man, one vote, one shilling” proposal, emphasizing that resources should be allocated proportionally according to the population.

The former Gatundu South MP specifically pointed to Ruiru, Juja, Thika, Gatundu South, Gatundu North, and Githunguri constituencies, highlighting that these areas collectively hold 700,000 registered voters.

“If we combine those 6 constituencies and call it Thika County, it would be among the most populous counties,” Kuria said.

“I have told Kimani Ichung’wa (National Assembly Majority Leader) he must ensure that Kiambu is divided into two,” he added.

According to Kuria’s proposal, the redefined Kiambu County should include Kiambaa, Kiambu, Kabete, Kikuyu, Limuru, and Laari constituencies, while the remaining areas would constitute Thika County.

CS Kuria proposed an alternative idea of designating Ruiru as a super constituency, granting it three votes in the National Assembly and tripling the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) allocation.

These suggestions emerged from resolutions made by the Mlima caucus, comprising leaders from the Mt Kenya region.

Kuria discussed these proposals with President Ruto at State House, seeking Ruto’s opinion on both the “one man, one vote, one shilling” proposal and the boundaries review.

The CS said President Ruto expressed his endorsement for the “one man, one vote, one shilling” principle, emphasizing that these issues pertain to the entire nation