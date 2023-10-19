Akothee has criticized Absa Bank as a Nairobi court on Monday heard a case in which the celebrity musician lost more than Sh700,000 from her business bank account.

On Wednesday, Akothee expressed her dissatisfaction on her social media platforms, blaming Absa Bank for its lack of communication regarding updates on the case.

She mentioned that she had to find out about the case on her own, accusing Absa Bank of poor customer relations.

“JUST TO LET YOU KNOW I AM VERY DISAPPOINTED WITH ABSA BANK 🤔 THEY HAVE NOT EVEN COMMUNICATED TO ME NOR UPDATES, THEY HAVE LEFT ME ON MY OWN TO FOLLOW UP SO ZERO CUSTOMER RELATION. ANOTHER CASE LOADING WITH ME & ABSA BANK ON A CASE PENDING SINCE 2022 🤔 I just wonder if a whole institution like ABSA Can handle their Premium client like this with a relationship manager, how about the rest?” Akothee wondered.

The celebrity singer and businesswoman went on to expose the suspect accused of draining her account

“THIS IS THE THIEF WHO SIPHONED MY MONEY. SIIMON KIPNGETICH TONUI. 🤔🤔🤔” she wrote alongside pictures of Simon at the Milimani Chief Magistrate’s Court.

Simon Kipngetich Tonui was Monday accused of stealing Sh717,111 from Akothee’s marketing agency, Aknotela Limited.

The charge sheet outlined that the alleged offense occurred between August 7 and September 15, 2023. Tonui is said to have stolen an Absa Bank Kenya Limited Visa Business Debit Card valued at Sh460, belonging to Esther Akoth Kokeyo.

In the second count, Tonui is accused of withdrawing Sh264,000 from an Absa Bank account registered under Aknotela Limited through ATM transactions within Nairobi, spanning various dates between August 7 and September 13. Counts three and four claim that on August 8 and 9, he withdrew Sh44,000, and on August 31, Sh40,000 from the same account.

The prosecution further alleges that between September 4 and 14, Tonui withdrew Sh269,111 from the Aknotela Limited account.

The charge sheet added: “Simon Kipngetich Tonui, on September 15, 2023, at Absa Bank Kenya Limited, Umoja Mutindwa Automated Teller Machine (ATM) lobby within Nairobi County, stole Kenya shilling one hundred thousand (Sh100,000) from Absa Bank Kenya in the name Aknotela Ent Limited, the property of Aknotela Ent Limited.”

Appearing before Chief Magistrate Lucas Onyina, Simon Kipngetich Tonui pleaded not guilty to the 12 counts brought against him. The court granted him release on a Sh600,000 bond, requiring one surety, or an alternative option of Sh300,000 cash bail with a designated contact person.

The scheduled mention date for the case has been set for October 30.