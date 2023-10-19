Governor Johnson Sakaja condemned the mistreatment of street vendors by City Council Askaris(Kanjo) on Wednesday, terming the incident as “most unfortunate.”

On Wednesday morning, Kanjo askaris targeted street vendors selling eggs and smokies, confiscating their trolleys and goods, and causing spillage in the process.

“The happenings in the CBD earlier today were most unfortunate. This is not the way to treat Nairobians as we have continually implored our officers to treat Nairobians with Dignity,” Sakaja said.

The governor mentioned that his administration has maintained a positive relationship with informal traders for a year.

“We have had cordial relations with informal traders for a year but lately there have been unfortunate incidences that seek to sabotage that. We will take disciplinary action,” he assured.

Governor Sakaja said he dug into his own pocket to compensate the smoke vendors with Sh10,000 each, assuring them of action against the Kanjo askaris.

“I have ordered the immediate release of all confiscated items, apologized to the traders, and personally compensated each of them to the tune of 10,000 shillings each. Even if the traders were operating without the required documentation, including a Medical Certificate from Public Health that every food handler must have for the safety of Nairobians, they did not deserve such treatment and we are dealing with this internally. Poleni sana,” he said in a statement on X.

Johnson Sakaja, you want to say those Kanjo Askaris woke up and decided to treat Nairobians like animals without your approval Mr. governor? You can’t run Nairobi through attacking and defending tactics. These Kanjo Askaris harras innocent people daily. Don’t act shocked today. https://t.co/fuwiYDJAl1 pic.twitter.com/bdZbTYRLiu — Alinur Mohamed (@AlinurMohamed_) October 18, 2023