Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has affirmed that Kenya is fully prepared for the imminent visit of the British Royal Couple, HM King Charles III and HM Queen Camilla.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla are scheduled to undertake an official state visit to Kenya, commencing from Tuesday, October 31st, to Friday, November 3rd, 2023. This visit holds significance as it marks Charles’s inaugural visit to a Commonwealth nation since assuming the throne, coinciding with Kenya’s 60th anniversary of independence.

During their visit, the King and Queen are set to explore Nairobi City County, Mombasa County, and the adjoining regions.

On Wednesday, Mudavadi, who doubles as the Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Minister, hosted the British High Commissioner to Kenya, Neil Wigan, who briefed him on the arrangements for the upcoming Royal visit.

“During our meeting, Wigan informed me about the progress made in organizing the visit, and I was pleased to learn about the meticulous planning that has taken place. I assured him of the government’s unwavering commitment to ensuring the success of this momentous occasion,” Mudavadi said.

“Kenya is well-prepared for the upcoming visit from the British Royal Couple.”

During their visit, King Charles III and Queen Camilla will meet President Ruto and the First Lady Rachel Ruto, alongside various members of the Kenyan Government, UN representatives, CEOs, faith leaders, young individuals, aspiring leaders, and Kenyan Marines undergoing training with the UK Royal Marines.

The King is also scheduled to participate in an event commemorating the life and contributions of the late Nobel Laureate, Professor Wangari Maathai. This event will be attended alongside Wangari’s daughter, Wanjira Mathai.

“Our nation is eagerly looking forward to warmly welcoming HM King Charles III and HM Queen Camila to Kenya. This visit not only reflects the strong historical ties between our countries but also presents an opportunity to strengthen bilateral relations and explore areas of mutual interest,” PCS Mudavadi said.

Their Majesties’ itinerary will underscore the collaborative efforts between Kenya and the United Kingdom, particularly in enhancing mutual prosperity, addressing climate change, fostering youth opportunities and employment, promoting sustainable development, and contributing to the creation of a more stable and secure region.

“His Majesty will take time during the visit to deepen his understanding of the wrongs suffered in this period by the people of Kenya. Together, Their Majesties will tour a new museum dedicated to Kenya’s history and will lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Warrior at Uhuru Gardens, as well as visiting the site of the declaration of Kenya’s independence in 1963,” a statement from the British High Commission Nairobi said.

They will additionally participate in a technology showcase, engaging with Kenyan entrepreneurs driving innovation in the country’s tech sector.

His Majesty will host a reception focused on Kenya’s young people and future leaders in various fields including development, trade, media, creative arts, and environmental conservation.

A visit to Nairobi National Park is also planned, providing an opportunity to observe the crucial conservation efforts led by the Kenya Wildlife Service, integral to Kenya’s tourism industry.

Her Majesty, as the Patron of the equine welfare charity Brooke, will receive updates on the charity’s collaboration with the Kenya Society for the Protection and Care of Animals to rescue donkeys atrisk and promote their welfare.

The Queen will meet survivors of sexual and gender-based violence, gaining insights into their support systems and sharing her own perspectives from her work in this field.