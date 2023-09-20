The United Democratic Alliance Party (UDA) has announced the ‘UDA Party Anthem Competition,’ offering an attractive Sh3 million prize for the winning composition.

Cleophas Malala, the Secretary-General of UDA, made the announcement, extending an invitation to creatives from all corners of the country to join the competition.

Malala underscored the inclusivity of the competition, expressing, “We aim to engage every creative thinker in Kenya in influencing the identity of our party.”

“Open for choirs and individual compositions across the country,” he said, adding that registration for the contest is free.

The President William Ruto-led party has set its sights on a comprehensive nationwide outreach. Their quest for an anthem will span across various regions, encompassing Nairobi, Coast, Central, Eastern, Nyanza, Western, Rift Valley, and Northeastern.

This comes as the ruling party prepares to conduct its party elections in December this year, in preparation for the 2027 General Election.

Speaking during the inauguration of a UDA regional office in Nyeri over a week ago, President Ruto said the elections would commence from the grassroots level.

“We want to eradicate tribalism and ethnicity from the party and make this a national party that reflects leaders from all tribes in Kenya. We want to unite the country,” Ruto said.

“The owners of the party must decide on who will lead them. We will take the elections at the polling stations at the grassroots because our aim is to ensure that the party is an institution of governance,” he added.

Malala said the elections aim to establish UDA as the largest political party in Kenya, with the ultimate goal of ensuring the President’s successful re-election in 2027.

“We want to build this party to be the greatest party in the country so that by 2027, we will just place the portrait of the President on the ballot and have him re-elected. I am appealing to you to register as a member of UDA so that you can participate in this democratic process,” said Malala.