The Public Service Commission (PSC) has announced multiple job openings across various state departments.

In an advertisement released on Tuesday, September 19, the PSC invited applications for 395 job vacancies in four State Departments.

Within the State Department for Immigration and Citizen Services, the commission aims to hire 315 Civil Registration Officers. There are 31 job openings for Valuation Assistants within the State Department for Lands and Physical Planning.

Furthermore, PSC is in search of 10 Senior Principal Laboratory Technologists to join the State Department for Internal Security and National Administration.

Other opportunities include 10 positions for Land Information Management Officers and five vacancies for Senior Principal Lecturers at the Kenya Institute of Surveying and Mapping.

In addition to the aforementioned key positions, the PSC has also advertised a wide range of other job opportunities. These roles encompass positions such as Secretary, Irrigation Director, Physical Planning Director, Director of National Lands Information, Senior Deputy Director of National Lands Information Management System, Deputy Director of National Lands Information Management System, Assistant Director of National Lands Information Management System, Deputy Director of Research, Assistant Director of Research, Research Officers, Deputy Director of KISM, Assistant Director of KISM, Dean of Students at KISM, and Academic Registrar at KISM. This comprehensive list brings the total number of available positions to 395.

Interested candidates are required to submit their applications before 5 p.m. on October 11, 2023.

“Interested and qualified persons are required to make their applications online through the Commission website. To reach the Commission on or before October 11, 2023, latest 5 pm East African Time,” the advert read in part.

Prospective applicants are encouraged to visit the commission’s website (www.publicservice.go.ke) or access the jobs portal (www.psckjobs.go.ke) to confirm eligibility criteria and application procedures.