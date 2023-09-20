It’s officially official; popular thespian couple Catherine Kamau alias Kate Actress and Phil Karanja are separated.

After weeks, if not months, of rumors circulating regarding the dissolution of their marriage, Kate and Phil issued a joint statement on Tuesday, September 18, confirming the news.

The award-winning actress and the filmmaker said they ended their five-year marriage ‘a long while ago’.

Speculation about their separation began circulating in April of this year when Kate removed photos of Phil from her social media timeline. The situation escalated when the acting duo abruptly terminated an interview with a radio host after being questioned about their marriage.

“We came to a conclusion to end our marriage a long while ago and separated. We sincerely request everyone to honour our wishes for privacy for us and our children,” they said.

Kate insisted that their separation was not a secret; “…we just kept it private,” she said.

Adding; “To all our dear fans, asanteni sana for the support over the years.”

Philip on his part mentioned that in addition to co-parenting their two children, they still remain friends and business partners.

“Hii ni Mambo ya watu wawili, but allow us to add you to the group chat kidogo, so we can proceed with our lives bila story mob. Kate and I remain as friends, co-parenting and business partners,” he wrote.

The news of their separation sparked reactions from Kenyans on social media, more so on X(Twitter), where ‘Kate Actress’ was a trending topic for the better part of Tuesday.

We have compiled some comments below.

Kibe and his gang after Phil director news with Kate actress pic.twitter.com/02uQbDHV66 — REMBO SHUTTLE🇰🇪 (@LWT_LIMOHWEST) September 19, 2023

Kate Actress & Philip Karanja (Director Phil) have broken up after 6 years of marriage….

Sad… pic.twitter.com/yzjRmWJYWO — The Only Joe (@MjengoKE) September 19, 2023

Why do marriage of most Kenyan celebrities don’t last longer?

2 weeks ago it was Brown Mauzo and Vera Sidika and Today’s Kate Actress and Phil Director. What’s not happening? pic.twitter.com/JSEKeBWJy7 — Omwamba 🇰🇪 (@omwambaKE) September 19, 2023

Hii story ya Kate Actress & Director Phil got me thinking 🤔.Why is it that every time couples divorce, KOX always get so excited. Sio poa. Marriage is an institution from God & it’s meant to last till death. It is not a mere union; tis a covenant whereby God is the witness.😇 pic.twitter.com/IhLJquk7qi — PoetDafina (@artdafinakenya) September 19, 2023

The break up between Kate Actress and Phil Director should remind men that; 1. to always date, marry, and break up in silence 2. a relationship is not a partnership 3. the woman you are with now is not your relative 4. they should focus on themselves pic.twitter.com/1NuL5gaATr — 𝐖𝐞𝐬𝐥𝐞𝐲 𝐊𝐢𝐛𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐞 (@Wesley_Kibande) September 19, 2023

Kate Actress and Phil Director have announced their separation. Honesty, these two were a mismatch, Phill too serious Kate happy go fella. I wish them well. pic.twitter.com/jfNexQEROg — Don Pappi (@_ngatia_) September 19, 2023

About that Kate Actress & Phil Director break up story Men should Learn that When your woman becomes more successful than you, She’ll leave you at the very chance she gets, They are only loyal to the paper. It’s a very uncomfortable conversation bt She’ll seek a higher value man — Andy (@AndyKe_) September 19, 2023

Ety Kate Actress and Director Phil wameachana?? Someone confirm please — Muli (@muli_brian_) September 19, 2023

All these celebrities marriages hazilast

Kate Actress & Phil Director wameachana Next

Kabahanye na shosh,nganuthia,Pluto na felicity, Eve Mungai na Director Trevor tutamalizia na wajudas family pic.twitter.com/pvrewBVDF7 — This is Jackson (@Jack254__) September 19, 2023

Date in private, marry in private, and raise kids in private. Social media is tough on marriage and families. Kate Actress and Director Phil ‘s devoce should teach you that. pic.twitter.com/HaGTbDxsOP — LazooJ (@Lazooj) September 19, 2023

Najua venye Phil director ameachana na Kate Actress sai anaphil it pic.twitter.com/HoL8rf9c0C — CT (@base10_) September 19, 2023

Kipindree. Kate Actress and Director Phil Philip Karanja part ways in an amicable way. Joint statement! Anyway, sometimes this town does kipindiree for a cause. You might find that they are launching a product in the market. pic.twitter.com/La1JO4QSsH — Kawangware Finest ™ (Geoffrey Moturi) (@cbs_ke) September 19, 2023

Kate Actress and Phil Director wameachana na vile walikua power couple. Marriage is a big scam. Acha niendelee tu kununua pic.twitter.com/9beDi0BnfV — Consultant🍁 (@Consultant__Ke) September 19, 2023

Hi my dear😍😍😍 keep doing this😘😘.. I promise yetu haiwezi kuwa kama ya Kate Actress na Phil director Hatutawai achana👊👊 https://t.co/FFnMsEIqk6 — KOT OCS👮👮 (@WaruiJohn2) September 19, 2023

This is very mature from the former couple Kate Actress and Phil Director! Kindly give them the peace they deserve as per the letter. pic.twitter.com/GDIh0Urrdn — MAJIMAJI (@MajimajiKenya) September 19, 2023

Director Phil and Kate Actress just broke up na wakaandika hadi joint statement…🤣🤣🤣

Kibe hutuambia hizi vitu tunaona ni kama jokes… pic.twitter.com/QsLjNlJIJW — Maxon Airo (@MaxonAiro) September 19, 2023

That marriage between Kate Actress and Phil the director held together until YouTube cancelled Andrew Kibe. — KIAMBU FINEST 🇰🇪 (@ngugiwachege) September 19, 2023