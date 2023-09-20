It’s officially official; popular thespian couple Catherine Kamau alias Kate Actress and Phil Karanja are separated.

After weeks, if not months, of rumors circulating regarding the dissolution of their marriage, Kate and Phil issued a joint statement on Tuesday, September 18, confirming the news.

The award-winning actress and the filmmaker said they ended their five-year marriage ‘a long while ago’.

Speculation about their separation began circulating in April of this year when Kate removed photos of Phil from her social media timeline. The situation escalated when the acting duo abruptly terminated an interview with a radio host after being questioned about their marriage.

“We came to a conclusion to end our marriage a long while ago and separated. We sincerely request everyone to honour our wishes for privacy for us and our children,” they said.

Kate insisted that their separation was not a secret; “…we just kept it private,” she said.

Adding; “To all our dear fans, asanteni sana for the support over the years.”

Philip on his part mentioned that in addition to co-parenting their two children, they still remain friends and business partners.

“Hii ni Mambo ya watu wawili, but allow us to add you to the group chat kidogo, so we can proceed with our lives bila story mob. Kate and I remain as friends, co-parenting and business partners,” he wrote.

The news of their separation sparked reactions from Kenyans on social media, more so on X(Twitter), where ‘Kate Actress’ was a trending topic for the better part of Tuesday.

