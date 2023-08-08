The Pharmacy and Poisons Board has issued a cautionary notice to Kenyan women, advising them to refrain from using vaginal pearls for the detoxification of their reproductive organs.

In an announcement released on Monday via its official social media platforms, the board alerted the public to the potential health hazards associated with the ‘Yoni Pearls’ brand. The statement emphasized that these products have not received approval from the appropriate authorities, raising concerns about their quality and safety.

“The Pharmacy and Poisons Board (PPB) wishes to advise the general public against the use of a product known as ‘Yoni Pearls’, which may also be referred to as vaginal detox pearls, herbal tampons, cleansing pearls, or vaginal pearls,” the statement reads in part.

“The PPB notifies the public that ‘Yoni Pearls’ is neither registered nor authorized for use in Kenya as required under the Pharmacy and Poisons Act (Cap 244). Therefore, their usage poses potential public health risks as the PPB cannot guarantee their quality, safety or efficacy.”

The Board added: “In light of this, the PPB strongly advises against the distribution, supply, sale or use of the aforementioned product and any other unregistered products with similar claims.”

“Please refrain from distribution, sale, or use of these products. Stay safe and report suspicious health products to PPB,” the statement, signed off by PPB Chief Executive Officer Fred Siyoi added.

This follows a recent report from a national publication that delved into this emerging trend, highlighting that Yoni pearls have gained popularity as a remedy among Kenyan women grappling with various reproductive health challenges. These include persistent issues like yeast and bacterial vaginosis infections, infertility, and polycystic ovarian syndrome.

Healthline, a reputable health website, also advises women to steer clear of Yoni Pearls, labeling these products as “essentially vaginal teabags.”

“They’re bundles of cloth-wrapped herbs marketed as vaginal or uterus cleansers and detoxifiers. You shouldn’t be putting them inside your body for 1 minute, let alone the 24 to 72 hours recommended on yoni pearl packaging,” Healthline reports.

Healthline noted a lack of supporting research and emphasized that it would be risky for individuals to insert them into such a delicate and sensitive region.