The High Court has summoned Daniel Kiptoo, the head of the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA), for defying court orders pertaining to the Finance Act 2023.

The Court issued a summons on Monday in response to the implementation of the fuel levy by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA), despite a previous court order that had blocked the imposition of the tax. Despite having been served with a court order, the agency proceeded to revise fuel prices on July 1.

Kiptoo has been summoned to appear before the court on August 13th to provide reasons as to why he should not be held in contempt of court for disregarding the orders issued by Justice Mugure Thande, which suspended the implementation of Finance Act 2023.

The court at the same time rejected the issuance of conservatory orders to suspend the implementation of specific sections of the Finance Act 2023, which include the Housing Levy.

The three-judge panel explained that the Court of Appeal had already addressed this issue and, thus, they found no grounds to deviate from the instructions previously provided.