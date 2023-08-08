Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has encouraged all Cabinet Secretaries and Principal Secretaries to emulate the managerial approach employed by Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki.

DP Gachagua believes that CS Kindiki has displayed an impressive record in fulfilling his responsibilities, and he asserts that the government could attain enhanced governance outcomes if all cabinet leaders draw inspiration from his methods.

“I want to commend our CSs especially our son Prof. Kindiki. Wewe ng’ang’ana na hawa watu usijali. We want to really say, ministers and PSs, adopt the Kindiki style of management that once you focus on what you want to do nothing can stop you,” he said.

Adding: “I am very impressed by the Kindiki style of management. If he decided he will go this way, even if there is a wall he will still pass.”

Gachagua was speaking on Sunday during a church service at the Sagana State lodge in Nyeri.

The Deputy President further criticized individuals who have been leveling accusations against him and fellow Mt. Kenya leaders, including Water and Irrigation CS Alice Wahome, MPs Kimani Ichung’wah (Kikuyu), and Ndindi Nyoro (Kiharu), labeling them as ineffective leaders in their roles.

Gachagua noted that President William Ruto intentionally chose to involve these leaders in his Kenya Kwanza government, and he stands satisfied with the roles they hold and the perspectives they bring.

“People were accusing me, Ichungwah, Ndindi and Alice that we don’t know what we are doing. That we were elected to government the other day and we don’t know where we are taking Mt. Kenya, they are following Ruto blindly,” Gachagua said.