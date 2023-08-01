Tiktoker Brian Chira Wambui was Monday granted release on Sh50,000 cash bail with a surety of the same amount.

Following his arrest last week, the content creator was charged with cyber harassment for using his TikTok account to defame fellow popular TikToker and radio host Azziad Nasenya.

Appearing before Kibera Principal Magistrate Renee Kitagwa, Chira denied the charges.

The case will be mentioned on September 12 for further directions.

Nasenya’s lawyer, Gertrude Kibare, said her client had to pursue legal action after the distressing incident.

“Sometime last week, Chira went live on TikTok at night, and the topic was Azziad. He uttered some words that I cannot repeat here, but those words are defamatory, and he did not stop there. He went ahead and gave out her number,” Gertrude said.

Adding, “For the past week, my client has been receiving many calls and messages, some of which are insults, and my client was not happy.”

Citing the Computer Misuse and Cybercrime Act, Gertrude said taking legal action against Chira was necessary due to the severe damage to Azziad’s reputation and brand.

In a video circulating online Chira is heard admitting that he abused Azziad online.

“I insulted her online and she reported it to the police, talk to the officer he will explain, all I was asking is for you to assist,” Chira is heard saying in the video.

The Kenya Cyber Crime bill imposes a penalty of Sh20 million or a prison sentence of 10 years for individuals found guilty of publishing false and misleading information.