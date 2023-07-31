Nairobi governor Johnson Sakaja’s administration is on the spot over suspected money laundering following revelations that several million shillings of taxpayers’ money might have been disbursed to nine companies that provided no supplies.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations says it has opened a probe into the suspected fraud and requested that the Nairobi county government furnish it with relevant documents to support investigations.

The DCI in a letter to the Nairobi City County Acting Secretary, Patrick Analo, requested City Hall to provide supporting documentation for the services purportedly rendered by the listed companies, along with the corresponding budget approvals from the relevant departments.

“This office is investigating a case of suspected money laundering whereby the county government is suspected to have made fraudulent payments to the companies yet there were no services rendered. We ask your office to furnish us with the relevant budget approvals and requisitions by the departments relating to the above payments,” read part of the DCI letter dated July 21, 2023.

The DCI has also demanded the submission of tender documents and award letters pertaining to the contracts awarded for the service supply.

“Also avail all records of LPO’s issued to the companies as well as all payment vouchers with all attachments in respect to the companies,” DCI said.

Moreover, the DCI has summoned several chief officers and accountants responsible for making the contentious payments to appear at the DCI headquarters in Kiambu Road to provide statements regarding the matter.

“In addition to provision of the above quoted documents, we further request you to assign officers who have knowledge of the various processes listed above to assist us with information on their roles and also record statements to that effect,” DCI stated.