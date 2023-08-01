Sean Andrew, the grandson of late President Mwai Kibaki, has weighed in on the police raid at the residence of John Jomo Kenyatta, the son of retired President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Speaking during the grand opening of Chateau 254 Cellar Gastro Club, which is owned by Akothee’s daughter Vesha Okello, Sean Andrew opined that Jomo and his grandmother, Mama Ngina, were innocent.

“Jomo is someone I know personally and I think he was unfairly targeted. I am not gonna pick sides politically or anything but I think Jomo is innocent so is Mama Ngina, they should not have targeted anyone unrelated to what their disagreements are,” Sean told vloggers.

He added: “I think these are grown men and they should talk it out. They should not involve us in protests or anything. We have real issues as human beings as people of Kenya.”

Sean at the same time ruled out ever joining politics saying it was ‘too dirty’ for him to handle.

“I don’t think in Kenya you need to be a politician to serve people publicly. I think you can help a great number of people without being a politician. And that is the way it should be.

Politics is an ugly business unfortunately they have made it even uglier and I am not interested in that. I can serve people in my own way privately, as a private citizen,” he said.