KDF May Return to Streets if Needed, Says Defence CS Soipan Tuya

The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) can still be deployed to manage protests if necessary, as a previous directive allowing their intervention remains in effect.

Defence Cabinet Secretary Soipan Tuya informed the Senate on Wednesday that the gazette notice issued by former Defence CS Aden Duale on July 24, 2024, is still valid due to an ongoing court case.

“I would like to inform the Senate that the parameters for the July 24, 2024, deployment of KDF officers remain clear. Two gazette notices issued by then-Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale are still in effect, outlining how KDF was to carry out its mandate, with the court case on the matter yet to be resolved,” Tuya stated.

During the session, Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna challenged Tuya to explain the government’s issue with a recent article quoting former Prime Minister Raila Odinga. The article claimed Odinga had prevented a military coup against the Kenya Kwanza administration. Tuya dismissed the report as “inaccurate, baseless, and reckless.”

Kisumu Senator Tom Ojienda also sought clarity on whether KDF actively monitors the country’s security situation and how prepared they are to handle potential instability or civilian unrest.

Tuya emphasized that internal security primarily falls under the National Police Service and the National Intelligence Service. However, she confirmed that KDF could still be deployed if the situation demands it.

“Because KDF will majorly work in support of other security agencies, the force closely collaborates and regularly exchanges information with the relevant agencies to ensure that all parties remain informed with up to date situational awareness,” she stated.

She assured the Senate that KDF is structured for swift and effective responses to both external and internal threats.

The CS explained that the KDF Act mandates that deployments be gazetted, authorized beforehand, and reported to the National Assembly for oversight and accountability.